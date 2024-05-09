Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released an update on a serious crash in Leeds that left a woman fighting for her life.

It happened in Woodhouse Lane, Leeds city centre, just before 7.30pm on Sunday (May 5).

Police spotted a white Volkswagen Golf that failed to stop for officers. A few seconds later, it crashed with a white Audi TT Sport.

A 50-year-old woman, the driver of the Audi, was seriously injured and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A man was arrested after the crash on Woodhouse Lane in Leeds city centre (Photo by Google)

The driver of the white Volkswagen Golf, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that the driver has been released from police custody under investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “This is pending further enquiries which remain ongoing regarding this collision.”

Officers from the force’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.