Woodhouse Lane crash: Police release update on Leeds accident that left woman fighting for her life
It happened in Woodhouse Lane, Leeds city centre, just before 7.30pm on Sunday (May 5).
Police spotted a white Volkswagen Golf that failed to stop for officers. A few seconds later, it crashed with a white Audi TT Sport.
A 50-year-old woman, the driver of the Audi, was seriously injured and taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The driver of the white Volkswagen Golf, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.
West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that the driver has been released from police custody under investigation.
A police spokesperson said: “This is pending further enquiries which remain ongoing regarding this collision.”
Officers from the force’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police via 101 or via using the 101LiveChat facility - quoting log 1533 of May 5.