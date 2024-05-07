Woodhouse Lane Leeds: Woman fighting for her life and man arrested after city centre crash

A woman is fighting for her life and a man has been arrested after a crash in Leeds city centre.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 7th May 2024, 08:23 BST
Police investigating a fail-to-stop accident in Woodhouse Lane, Leeds, on Sunday evening (May 5) have made an arrest.

Officers saw a white Volkswagen Golf which failed to stop for officers at 7.28pm. A few seconds later it was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

A man has been arrested following a fail to stop collision in Woodhouse Lane, Leeds. Picture: Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the white Volkswagen Golf, a 32-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

“The driver of the white Audi TT sport, a 50-year-old woman, remains in hospital in a critical condition. The passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are carrying out enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police via 101 or via using the 101LiveChat facility - quoting log 1533 of May 5.

