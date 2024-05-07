Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating a fail-to-stop accident in Woodhouse Lane, Leeds, on Sunday evening (May 5) have made an arrest.

Officers saw a white Volkswagen Golf which failed to stop for officers at 7.28pm. A few seconds later it was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been arrested following a fail to stop collision in Woodhouse Lane, Leeds. Picture: Google

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the white Volkswagen Golf, a 32-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

“The driver of the white Audi TT sport, a 50-year-old woman, remains in hospital in a critical condition. The passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are carrying out enquiries.