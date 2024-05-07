Woodhouse Lane Leeds: Woman fighting for her life and man arrested after city centre crash
Police investigating a fail-to-stop accident in Woodhouse Lane, Leeds, on Sunday evening (May 5) have made an arrest.
Officers saw a white Volkswagen Golf which failed to stop for officers at 7.28pm. A few seconds later it was involved in a collision with another vehicle.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the white Volkswagen Golf, a 32-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.
“The driver of the white Audi TT sport, a 50-year-old woman, remains in hospital in a critical condition. The passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police via 101 or via using the 101LiveChat facility - quoting log 1533 of May 5.