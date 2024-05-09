Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged after an alleged flashing incident on a bus in Leeds.

Officers investigating reports of a flashing incident in the Woodhouse area last week have arrested and charged a man.

Paul Holdsworth, aged 64 of Larkfield Mount, Rawdon, is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (May 9) charged with two counts of outraging public decency.

It relates to an incident on Thursday, April 30 on a bus travelling away from Leeds city centre.