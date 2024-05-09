Woodhouse: Man charged after flashing incident on Leeds bus

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 9th May 2024, 11:35 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 11:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged after an alleged flashing incident on a bus in Leeds.

Officers investigating reports of a flashing incident in the Woodhouse area last week have arrested and charged a man.

Paul Holdsworth, aged 64 of Larkfield Mount, Rawdon, is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (May 9) charged with two counts of outraging public decency.

An alleged flasher is set to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today.An alleged flasher is set to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today.
An alleged flasher is set to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It relates to an incident on Thursday, April 30 on a bus travelling away from Leeds city centre.

A second man, aged 69, was also arrested as part of the investigation and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Related topics:Leeds