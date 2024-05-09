Woodhouse: Man charged after flashing incident on Leeds bus
A man has been charged after an alleged flashing incident on a bus in Leeds.
Officers investigating reports of a flashing incident in the Woodhouse area last week have arrested and charged a man.
Paul Holdsworth, aged 64 of Larkfield Mount, Rawdon, is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (May 9) charged with two counts of outraging public decency.
It relates to an incident on Thursday, April 30 on a bus travelling away from Leeds city centre.
A second man, aged 69, was also arrested as part of the investigation and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.