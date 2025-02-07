Womersley Road, Knottingley: Police release CCTV footage of man wanted over serious sexual assault
The attack happened on Womersley Road at around 7.25pm on Thursday, October 31 last year.
Police have now released footage which shows a male appearing to run from the scene of the crime, down Womersley Road towards the Winston pub.
Officers are hoping that the footage, together with an e-fit issued back in November, will help them identify the man, who was said to be around 19-20 years of age and of stocky build.
West Yorkshire Police detective Constable Georgina Lumb said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our initial appeal. This helped us to identify some further lines of enquiry which we have followed up on.
“This was a shocking attack on a teenage girl who was left traumatised by what happened, and we are continuing to support her and her family as our investigation progresses.
“If you recognise the male from the footage or the e-fit then please contact us.”
Anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation is urged to contact Wakefield District CID by calling 101, or going online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat, quoting crime reference 13240594033.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.