A man is wanted over a serious sexual assault that happened on Halloween in Knottingley.

The attack, on Womersley Road, was reported shortly before 7.30pm last Thursday (October 31).

Police were told that the suspect made off in the direction of Knottingley Delta Academy High School.

Police have released an e-fit of a man wanted over a serious sexual assault that happened on Halloween in Knottingley. | West Yorkshire Police

Now, the force has released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to.

He is described as wearing a blue puffer jacket, black or dark-coloured jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information has been urged to call 101 or report via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13240594033.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.