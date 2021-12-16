Joseph Parkin was locked up for six years over the attack which was carried out after his partner Rebecca Taylor tricked the victim into going down an alleyway with her.

The criminal couple were also involved in a burglary and theft of a charity box from another city centre bar two days later.

The robbery was carried out on October 31 this year when Taylor targeted the man in the Three Legs, on The Headrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Parkin punched a man unconscious as he robbed him of his wallet in an alleyway near to the Three Legs pub, on the Headrow. Parkin's partner 'lured' the victim out of the pub by offering to sell him a Leeds United football shirt.

The 59-year-old victim had been in the pub since 2.30pm that day watching football on TV.

It was the day of the Norwich V Leeds United Premier League game.

The victim was drinking with friends when he was approached by Taylor at around 8.45pm.

She told him she had a Leeds United shirt in her bag which was for sale.

Joseph Parkin was jailed for six years at Leeds Crown Court.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, said the victim was wearing a Leeds United hat at the time and Taylor believed he was a fan of the club.

Taylor told him to follow her outside as the pub landlady had previously "warned her off."

Once in the alleyway at Rockley Hall Yard, Parkin appeared from behind and punched the man in the face.

Ms Gallagher said the victim believes he lost consciousness as the next thing he remembered was being on the ground as two people tried to help him get up.

He was dazed and his wallet, which had been on a keychain attached to his trousers, was missing.

The wallet contained between £350 and £400 in cash, plus bank cards and a driving licence.

The victim later said that he believed he had been targeted because people were aware of his wallet.

Parkin was seen on CCTV footage waiting near the alleyway then punching the victim twice to the head when he arrived with Taylor.

Both defendants were identified after police officers recognised them from the images.

Parkin, 30, and 31-year-old Taylor were involved in a burglary and theft of a charity box at North Bar, New Briggate, two days later, on November 2.

The pair entered the bar at 11.20pm and Parkin went downstairs to the toilet.

Taylor stayed in the bar area but told staff she did not want to buy a drink as she was waiting for her husband.

When Parkin returned they distracted a barman by asking questions about the range of whiskies and he turned his back on them.

They left without ordering anything and it was later noticed that the charity box was missing.

Both defendants appeared under the influence of drink or drugs at the time.

CCTV footage showed Taylor putting the box inside her coat.

Further checks showed Parkin forcing open a door to a staff area.

He went through staff members' bags and also stole bottles of vodka, whisky and gin from a cupboard.

Parkin committed an attempted burglary at a house on Longroyd Place, Beeston, the following day.

A man living at the property saw Parkin on the steps outside the house as he returned home from work.

Parkin walked away but then threatened to hit the man with a bottle after he was challenged by him.

The man then noticed his door handle had been removed and a basement window had been smashed.

Parkin was identified as the suspect when his DNA matched blood found on the window sill.

He was out of prison on licence at the time and was recalled to custody after his arrest.

Parkin, of Watson Road, Killingbeck, pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary and attempted burglary.

He has previous convictions for burglary and theft.

Taylor, also of Watson Road, Killingbeck, pleaded guilty to theft.

Ms Gallagher said the Crown Prosecution Service had decided not to charge Taylor with robbery in relation to the attack on the man outside the Three Legs.

Referring to the decision, Judge Rodney Jameson QC said: "What the Crown thought they were doing in not prosecuting Ms Taylor is beyond me."

Taylor appeared in court via video link from HMP New Hall for the hearing.

Sentencing was adjourned until December 22.

Parkin, who also appeared in court remotely from custody, shouted "I love you" to Taylor as she was returned to her cell.

Michael Devlin, mitigating for Parkin, said his client had been trying to live a law-abiding life after he was released from custody.

He returned to committing offences with his partner after they relapsed into abusing drink and drugs.

Mr Devlin said Parkin has no previous convictions for violence.