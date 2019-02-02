Woman trapped in car after crash in Leeds as fire crews called out

Have your say

A woman was trapped in a car after a crash in Adel, Leeds on Saturday morning.

Two cars were involved in a crash on St Helen's Lane at the junction with Adel Lane in Adel at about 10.55am.

A woman was trapped and had to be freed by fire crews before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

There is currently no indication as to her age or the extent of her injuries.

Crews from Cookridge and Moortown attended the incident.

The crash is not related to another two car collision on Bradford Road this morning in which a woman was reported to be trapped in a car.

