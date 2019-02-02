Crash blocking Leeds road as police and ambulance services called out and buses diverted

Have your say

Police and fire services have been called to a crash on Bradford Road in Stanningley after a report of a woman trapped in a car.

The two car collision is currently blocking Bradford Road, after police and ambulance services arrived at the scene.

But when fire crews arrived at the scene, they didn't find anyone trapped.

A woman was found to have injuries but they were described as minor.

Bus diversions in place

Several bus services are being diverted including service 9, 16 and 72 are being diverted.

Service 9 is diverting via Ring Road & Stanningley By pass.

Service 16 is being diverted (towards Pudsey) Bagley Lane , Rodley Lane, Ring Road, Stanningley By pass - Towards Whinmoor Stannigley By Pass, Ring Road & Bagley Lane

The service 72 is being diverted via Richardshaw Lane.