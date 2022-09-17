Leeds child rapist secretly filmed by his victim handed more than 24 years in jail

Leeds Crown Court heard harrowing details of how Remeez Hussain targeted the young girl over many months, making her perform degrading acts and eventually forcing her into sex.

The 29-year-old, who lives in the Harehills area of Leeds, was eventually arrested after the terrified youngster broke her silence and contacted her school by email.

After being questioned by police, he denied the offences but then refused to answer questions when asked about the video that the youngster had filmed.

Hussain was given a long jail term for his campaign of sexual abuse.

Prosecutor Robert Stephenson said that Hussain also tried to shift some of the blame onto his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He eventually admitted eight counts, including five of assault by penetration, two of rape and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Mitigating, Matthew Harding said that due to his guilty pleas it spared the girl having to be questioned in court, although Hussain only changed his pleas on the day she was due to give evidence.

Mr Harding sad: “Mercifully the girl did not have to attend court to face cross examination.

"He recognises there is a problem that has to be addressed. Work can and will be done with him."

Judge Simon Batiste told Hussain: “It was a campaign of sexual abuse.

"I do not have a victim personal statement from the girl because those who care for her feel it will cause further damage.

"I’m satisfied that from cases of this type that I have experienced, abuse like this over a sustained period will have caused lifelong damage.

"It was a catalogue of offences over a significant length of time. You have sought to blame her for your offending.

"It’s relatively rare for people to plead guilty in these type of cases but I accept there is some remorse.”

Hussain, who is originally from Pakistan, was jailed for 24-and-a-half years and was told he must serve at least two thirds of the sentence before being considered for parole.

He was given a sexual harm prevention order of an indeterminate length and must sign the sex offenders registers for life.

Judge Batiste also said he hoped the Home Office would consider deporting Hussain when he is eventually released.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Emma Wight, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Hussain sexually abused a vulnerable young girl repeatedly over a number of months, and his actions have had a very traumatic impact on her life.

“The seriousness of these offences is shown by the very significant prison sentence that he has received.

"We hope it will give the victim some level of comfort to know that he has now had to answer for his actions.

“We will always treat child sexual abuse such as this very seriously and have specialist safeguarding officers who will support victims and do everything they can to make sure those responsible face the consequences.