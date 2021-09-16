Woman suspected of helping man escape police car after fight in Leeds

Police are appealing for information to identify a woman suspected of helping a man to escape from a police car in Leeds.

By Mark Lavery
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 4:49 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th September 2021, 4:55 pm
The woman officers want to identify

Officers had detained the man after being called to a fight in Briggate in the early hours of August 6.

While he was handcuffed in the rear of a marked police car, the door was opened allowing him to run off. He was detained nearby by officers.

Two arrested after suspected stolen jewellery found at Wakefield car boot sale

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He has since been charged with escaping lawful custody.

Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to contact PC 3557 Farrar via 101 quoting crime reference 13210447814 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.