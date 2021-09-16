The woman officers want to identify

Officers had detained the man after being called to a fight in Briggate in the early hours of August 6.

While he was handcuffed in the rear of a marked police car, the door was opened allowing him to run off. He was detained nearby by officers.

He has since been charged with escaping lawful custody.

Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to contact PC 3557 Farrar via 101 quoting crime reference 13210447814 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat