Woman suspected of helping man escape police car after fight in Leeds
Police are appealing for information to identify a woman suspected of helping a man to escape from a police car in Leeds.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 4:49 pm
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 4:55 pm
Officers had detained the man after being called to a fight in Briggate in the early hours of August 6.
While he was handcuffed in the rear of a marked police car, the door was opened allowing him to run off. He was detained nearby by officers.
He has since been charged with escaping lawful custody.
Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to contact PC 3557 Farrar via 101 quoting crime reference 13210447814 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.