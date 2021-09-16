Two arrested after suspected stolen jewellery found at Wakefield car boot sale
Police are appealing to find the owners of jewellery which is suspected to have been stolen.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 5:24 pm
The watch, ring and bracelet were recovered with other items when police attended a car boot sale in the Wakefield area last month after receiving a report of stolen goods being sold.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and were later released under investigation for enquiries to continue.
If you believe these items are yours then please contact PC 2261 Doherty at Wakefield Police on 101, or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13210392925.