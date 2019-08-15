Woman stabbed 15 times in savage murder at flat in Leeds after refusing to have sex with killer

Have your say

A young woman was savagely murdered in an "explosive rage" by a killer who stabbed her to death because she refused to have sex with him.

Karar Ali Karar stabbed Jodi Miller 15 times to the head and body after she rejected his repeated sexual advances at a flat in Leeds.

'Explosive rage': Karar Ali Karar stabbed Jodi Miller repeatedly in savage attack when she refused to have sex with him

Karar armed himself with a kitchen knife and carried out the drug-fuelled attack in front of a 15-year-old schoolboy.

Leeds Crown Court heard one of the knife blows went through her chest and caused her death.

Miss Miller tried to flee the basement flat on Milan Road, Harehills, as she was attacked.

Karar tripped her up as she tried to escape then continued to stab her.

Jodi Miller

At one stage he stopped the attack, kicked her and called her a prostitute.

Earlier in the day Karar had offered Miss Miller money for sex but she refused.

Karar was given a life sentence and told he must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Sentencing Karar, Judge Rodney Jameson QC said: "There appears to have been something of a break in your attack before you kicked her, calling her a prostitute.

Leeds Crown Court

"There is a bitter irony in that.

"You attacked her precisely because she was not prepared to act in that way, which is what you were demanding."

Leeds Crown Court heard the attack happened at the home of Abdi Dhoobe, a friend of Miss Miller.

Jason Pitter QC, prosecuting, said Miss Miller was among a group of friends who would often meet at the flat.

Karar lived in a flat above Mr Dhoobe.

Mr Pitter said Karar was on the "periphery" of the group and would occasionally visit the flat.

The prosecutor told the court that Karar began pestering Miss Miller for sex in the days leading up to the attack.

He said: "He was becoming increasingly desperate, frustrated and ultimately angry in his efforts, even offering her money to do so.

"Miss Miller was understandably having none of it and displayed no interest in the defendant whatsoever."

The court heard a fight broke out at one stage as others in the flat told Karar to leave her alone.

The prosecutor said: "They said she was not that type of person."

CCTV footage showed Karar leave the flat and return on a number of occasions.

He armed himself with a kitchen knife from his own property before returning and carrying out the attack.

Mr Pitter said: "He was so enraged and frustrated by her rejection that he decided, in his mind, to teach her a lesson.

"To confront her and ultimately kill her."

Mr Dhoobe, another man and a 15-year-old boy where in the flat at the time Karar carried out the attack, which lasted three minutes.

They tried to stop the violence but were unable to.

The murder weapon broke into three pieces during the ferocious attack.

Karar threatened to kill them during the incident and warned them not to "snitch" as he left.

Mr Dhoobe called emergency services but she was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to hospital.

Karar was arrested and told police that he stabbed Miss Miller because he she had slapped him.

Mr Pitter said: "If she had (slapped him), that is hardly surprising. Nonetheless, it gives no justification or proper explanation for his extreme reaction."

Karar, who is believed to be aged in his early 30s, pleaded guilty shortly before he was due to go on trial yesterday.

Simon Kealey, QC, mitigating, said Karar was an asylum seeker who had come to the UK from Sudan four years ago to escape political persecution.

Mr Kealey said Karar had suffered some mental health problems which had been made worse by his abuse of drugs and alcohol.

Mr Kealey said: "He has asked through me to express to the family of Jodi Miller his apologies for his actions that day."

Sentencing Karar, Judge Jameson said: "You asked her for sex. She had a partner and she was not interested in you in that way and she made that plain.

"You reacted in explosive rage to an entirely proper refusal to engage with you sexually.

"Her death was not immediate.

"Unhappily she was still conscious for a while after to say that she was dying.

"Her suffering and terror at that point can only be imagined."