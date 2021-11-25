The woman was walking towards Leeds city centre after she left Wire nightclub on Call Lane at around 3am on Sunday October 17.

As she walked under the railway bridge, a man approached her and walked her towards the railway arches near Leeds rail station.

Leeds rail station

He then sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as of Eastern European origin, around 5ft 7in tall with dark hair.

He was wearing a black top with a yellow pattern on it.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have information which could help their investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 98 of 17/10/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.