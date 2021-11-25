Man's indecent sex act on train from Leeds: Police issue CCTV image of suspect
A man who performed a solo sex act on a train after telling a female passenger she was pretty is being sought by British Transport Police.
Officers investigating the indecent incident on-board a train travelling between Leeds and Bradford have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
It happened at around 7pm on Saturday 23 October.
A British Transport Police spokeserson said a man approached the victim and her partner and told her she was pretty.
He then sat on the seat behind them and a short while later the victim saw that he was performing a sex act.
The spokesperson said: "Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist their investigation.
"If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100079669.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
