Woman sexually assaulted by pervert who targeted her outside bar on Call Lane in Leeds city centre

Umar Rahoof targeted the victim outside Cuckoo Bar, Call Lane, in October last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim was in the seating area outside the bar when the 24-year-old defendant pulled up a chair and began making advances to towards her.

David Bradshaw, prosecuting, said Rahoof moved close to the woman and she began to feel uncomfortable.

Leeds Crown Court

He asked the woman for her mobile phone number and she tried to put him off by telling him that she had a boyfriend.

Rahoof then asked her for a kiss and she got up to walk back into the bar.

The defendant asked her for a hug, which the woman agreed to in the hope that he would then leave her alone.

Rahoof put his arm around her shoulder before putting both of hands underneath her skirt.

The woman told a barman what had happened and the police were contacted.

Rahoof was seen nearby and began shouting and swearing as he was arrested.

When interviewed about the incident he provided a statement denying any wrongdoing.

Rahoof, of Ebberston Terrace, Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

A probation officer told the court that Rahoof had stated during interview that he was drunk at the time and was sorry for the harm he had caused.

Shila Whitehead, mitigating, said Rahoof regretted what he had done and pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Ms Whitehead said the defendant has no previous convictions.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC made Rehoof the subject of a 12-month community order.