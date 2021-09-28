Ahmed Ibrahim carried out the attack at the prison in Leeds on December 17 last year after being allowed out of his cell to take a shower.

Leeds Crown Court heard the officer was returning Ibrahim to his cell when the inmate stopped and began talking to another prisoner on the wing.

Jemima Stephenson, prosecuting, said the officer told Ibrahim to return to his cell but he ignored the request and continued the conversation.

HMP Leeds

Ibrahim turned violent when the officer repeated the request for him to go to his cell.

The defendant said: "Don't say my name again."

He then punched the officer in the jaw, knocking his face mask over his eyes.

Ibrahim threw more punches as the officer tried to defend himself.

A female colleague tried to intervene but she was knocked to the floor during the struggle.

A third officer tried to restrain Ibrahim but he continued to throw punches.

He was eventually restrained but continued to kick out as he was held on the ground.

Ibrahim told the officers that he had a weapon on him that was digging into him.

He was searched and found in possession of a heavy metal bar.

The officer suffered bruising and scratches to his head and leg.

Ibrahim, 27, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and possession of an offensive weapon in prison.

He has previous convictions for violence.

In April this year he was given a 43-month sentence for inflicting grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Charlotte Noddings, mitigating, said Ibrahim pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Ms Noddings said Ibrahim had been suffering from mental health problems and is now on antipsychotic medication.

She told the court: "He was hearing voices which made him increasingly scared and that is why he attacked (the officer).

"He has apologised and is remorseful for his actions."

Recorder Dafydd Enoch QC gave Ibrahim an eight-month sentence.

Recorder Enoch was critical of the Crown Prosecution Service decision not to charge the defendant with a more serious offence.

He said: "There is a trend now of charging people with assaults on emergency workers when it should be a charge of ABH.