White Abbey Road Bradford: Woman demands money at knifepoint as police issue CCTV appeal
Police investigating the robbery in Bradford have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to talk to in connection with the incident.
The robbery happened on Tuesday, March 18 shortly after 1.20pm.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A woman walked into a shop on White Abbey Road close to the junction with City Road before pulling out a knife and demanding money.
“When the suspect was told there was no money, she snatched a mobile phone from the female victim’s hand before leaving the store.”
Detectives from Bradford CID would like help identifying the woman pictured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13250152922. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.