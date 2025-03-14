Lea Mill Park Drive Yeadon: Woman killed after being struck by car on driveway in Leeds
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on a private drive in Yeadon, Leeds, yesterday afternoon (Thursday, march 13).
The collision happened on a driveway off Lea Mill Park Drive at around 2.40pm and involved a Hyundai Tucson which pulled onto the driveway at the address and struck the female after she had left the vehicle.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released pending further enquiries. “
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are investigating the collision and ask anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and who may have seen it to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13240143144.