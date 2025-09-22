Police have named a woman killed following a crash in Wakefield.

Louise Hargill, who was 46, suffered serious injuries after she was in collision with a black Vauxhall Corsa in Clifton Avenue, Horbury at about 10.15pm on Saturday, September 20.

She received emergency medical attention at the scene, but sadly died a short time later.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.”

Louise’s family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and anyone who witnessed it, or who has any information or footage which may assist, is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1846 of September 20.