Woman in court over attempted murder after two toddlers and a baby rushed to Leeds hospital with stab wounds
A woman has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of three children – the youngest of which was just three months old – who were found with “serious stab injuries”.
Officers were called to an address on Walpole Road in Huddersfield on February 6, after receiving a report of concern from the ambulance service. A four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with serious stab injuries and taken to hospital, West Yorkshire Police said.
The three children were treated for their injuries at Leeds General Infirmary and are currently recovering.
The two-year-old boy was the most seriously hurt, while the three-month-old baby and four-year-old girl were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
West Yorkshire Police have now said a 34-year-old woman, who was also treated for injuries, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.
She appeared before magistrates on Monday and was remanded in custody. The woman will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday February 21.