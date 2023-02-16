Officers were called to an address on Walpole Road in Huddersfield on February 6, after receiving a report of concern from the ambulance service. A four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with serious stab injuries and taken to hospital, West Yorkshire Police said.

The three children were treated for their injuries at Leeds General Infirmary and are currently recovering.

The two-year-old boy was the most seriously hurt, while the three-month-old baby and four-year-old girl were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

West Yorkshire Police have now said a 34-year-old woman, who was also treated for injuries, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.