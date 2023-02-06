Police were called to an address on Walpole Road in Huddersfield at about 08.02am this morning (February 6) after receiving a report of concern for safety from the ambulance service. Officers attended the scene in which a four-year-old girl, two-year-old boy and a three-month-old male baby were found with serious stab injuries.

The three-month-old baby continues to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries as does the four-year-old girl. The two-year-old boy is described as being in a serious but stable condition.

A 34-year-old woman was treated for injuries and remains under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police were called to Walpole Road in Huddersfield this morning (6 February)

DCI Sam Freeman of HMET, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We continue to carry out extensive enquiries into this incident which resulted in three children suffering serious injuries this morning.“A woman continues to be treated for injuries and remains under arrest in hospital. Based on our investigations so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with what has taken place.”