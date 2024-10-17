Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “raging” thug with a history of violence has been handed a lengthy jail sentence after he beat a mum-of-three unconscious in the street.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

Gareth Jones received an 11-year extended sentence at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon for the sickening attack which left the woman hospitalised.

He confronted her in anger after she had told his partner about him cheating on her. He kicked and punched her until she was laid lifeless.

The 33-year-old denied GBH with intent, but was found guilty after a trial. Judge Simon Phillips KC told him: “She was no match for you. You were well aware of your superior strength.

Jones was given an extended 11-year jail sentence for the sickening attack on the woman. (pic by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

“On any view, she was no match for you. You made it plain you had an utter disregard for her.”

Jones, of Broadgate Walk, Horsforth, went looking for the woman on January 18 of this year, wanting to confront her about what she had told his partner. He then saw her outside her mother’s flat and managed to strike over on the shoulder before she quickly went inside.

Jones, described as “raging”, began shouting and banging on the door, so 999 was called. The three females in the property were “shaking with fear” that he would kill them, the court heard.

The woman tried to escape from a downstairs window, but found Jones waiting for her. He began to strike her repeatedly with kicks and punches. He then slammed her against a brick wall and she fell to the floor.

He then kicked her as she “crawled on all fours”, collapsing totally and appearing to have seizures. Jones left the scene without tending to her as others came to her aid. She was drifting in and out of consciousness.

She was taken to hospital and was found to have a fractured eye socket and injuries to her hand and eyebrow. She required surgery. In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman thought she was going to die and went numb during the horror attack.

Her and other family members have been left suffering anxiety and she says she still receives threats, albeit not from Jones.

Jones was arrested but claimed he was acting in self defence, claiming the woman was drunk and could barely stand. He was convicted by a jury after the seven-day trial in August.

It was heard that Jones has 18 previous convictions for 35 offences, including domestic violence and burglaries, for which he has served lengthy jail sentences. He was on a suspended sentence at the time of the vicious assault on the woman for a domestic violence incident.

His jail sentence is made up of a seven-year custodial part, and four years on extended licence.