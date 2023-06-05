Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Woman charged over death of 20-year-old Elliott Lemm in Wakefield horror crash

A woman has been charged over the death of a 20-year-old man in a car crash in Wakefield.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:48 BST

The 21-year-old will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on June 23 after being summonsed by postal requisition to appear on charges of causing death by dangerous driving and two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She has been charged following police investigations into a fatal crash in Horbury on Saturday November 13, 2021, on the B6128 Wakefield Road. The car was heading away from Horbury before it lost control while on a bend. It then collided with a parked stationary vehicle and a wall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident resulted in the death of 20-year-old Elliott Lemm, from South Kirkby, and serious injury to a male and female. In a statement released at the time, Mr Lemm's family said: "Elliott was gorgeous and vibrant and always the life and soul of any party. Words cannot express the loss and grief the whole family are feeling at this time.”

The incident resulted in the death of 20-year-old Elliott Lemm.The incident resulted in the death of 20-year-old Elliott Lemm.
The incident resulted in the death of 20-year-old Elliott Lemm.