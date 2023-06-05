The 21-year-old will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on June 23 after being summonsed by postal requisition to appear on charges of causing death by dangerous driving and two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She has been charged following police investigations into a fatal crash in Horbury on Saturday November 13, 2021, on the B6128 Wakefield Road. The car was heading away from Horbury before it lost control while on a bend. It then collided with a parked stationary vehicle and a wall.

The incident resulted in the death of 20-year-old Elliott Lemm, from South Kirkby, and serious injury to a male and female. In a statement released at the time, Mr Lemm's family said: "Elliott was gorgeous and vibrant and always the life and soul of any party. Words cannot express the loss and grief the whole family are feeling at this time.”