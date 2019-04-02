Woman burgled next door neighbours' house to steal boy's Playstation which she sold in pub

A MUM burgled her next door neighbour's home and stole a PlayStation which belonged to an autistic child.

Lacey Zachary was jailed after a court heard how she had been smoking crack cocaine when she stole the equipment then sold it in her local pub.

Zachary, 31, was handed a nine-month sentence after pleading guilty to burglary at the property next door to her former home in Bramley, Leeds.

The offence took place on July 7 last year after the mum who lived at the house with her two children left the youngsters with a babysitter while she went out.

Jessica Randall, prosecuting, said Zachary came home while the babysitter was watching the two children as they played outside.

The defendant, who had been slurring her words, climbed over her garden fence and sneaked into the property through the back door.

She took the Playstation 4, worth around £200, and took it to a pub to sell it.

The children's mother came home and spotted it was missing.

Miss Randall said: "She was upset and put a post on Facebook naming the defendant as the person responsible.

"Several people said she was in the pub and was selling the item.

"The complainant went to the pub and saw the defendant and contacted the police."

Miss Randall said the PlayStation was never recovered.

She was arrested and claimed her neighbour was lying when interviewed by police.

Zachary, now of no fixed address, said she had been smoking crack on the day of the incident but was able to "remember everything".

She later pleaded guilty to burglary.

Zachary has previous convictions for theft.

Danielle Gilmore, mitigating, said Zachary had not been in trouble since 2006 and was sorry for what she had done.

She said: "She is extremely disappointed with herself."

Jailing Zachary, judge Mushtag Khokhar, QC, said: "Given your record, you have to appreciate that the offence you were committing was a serious offence and must take you back to custody."

