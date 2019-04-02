Robber targeted three Leeds bookies in one day, burgled pub, spat at police and shouted racist chants in hospital

Have your say

A robber targeted three betting shops in Leeds city centre in one day during a drink and drug-fuelled crime spree.

Joshua Webster also burgled a pub, shouted racially offensive chants in a hospital A&E department and spat at police officers when he was arrested.

The 29-year-old was jailed for four years, eight months after pleading guilty to a series of offences committed over a three-month period.

Leeds Crown Court heard Webster carried out the burglary at the White Swan in Leeds city centre on October 15 last year.

Bashir Ahmed said Webster went into the pub's private quarters and stole the assistant manager's bag, which contained his wallet and bank card.

Webster used the card to buy a meal from McDonalds.

On November 12 he targeted three William Hills betting shops in just over half an hour.

He went into the Vicar Lane premises at 9pm and terrified a member of staff as he he tried to climb over the counter.

He claimed he was owed £24,000 despite not having having a winning ticket.

Webster then went to a betting shop on the Headrow and tried to climb over the counter as he claimed he was owed £4,000.

Five minutes later he went into another betting shop on the Headrow and managed to jump over the counter.

A member of staff fled in fear. Webster managed to take £3,280 from a till before leaving.

Webster was arrested on January 10 this year after he stole two bags from a car boot in the Seacroft area.

Police were called to the incident and arrested him nearby.

Webster was taken to hospital after he told police he had a bag of drugs inside his body.

Medical staff at St James's Hospital refused to treat Webster when he began singing racist rhymes and chants.

Police officers had to handcuff him and tie his legs to a stretcher before carrying him out of the hospital.

Webster spat at one of the officers as he was being taken away.

Webster, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglary, two offences of attempted robbery, two of theft, racially aggravated disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

Webster was out of prison on licence at the time of the offences.

Kate Bissett, mitigating, said Webster had been released from custody in May last year and had been progressing well.

The defendant had managed to find work in the scaffolding trade and found a new partner.

Miss Bissett said problems began after he went to a Halloween party, had too much to drink, overslept the next day, missed work and got the sack.

That led to the breakdown of his relationship and him returning to drink and drugs.

