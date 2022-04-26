Laura Andrews left all three victims needing hospital treatment after biting and punching them in the incident on Boar Lane.

Andrews said she could not recall the attacks after she was arrested and claimed that her drink may have been spiked during the evening.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victims were a man and two women who had been out together in Leeds city centre to watch the Euros final between England and Italy on July 11 last year.

After watching the match at the Pack Horse pub they left and walked along Boar Lane.

Beatrice Allsop, prosecuting, said one of the female victims made a comment that the McDonald's restaurant was shut.

Andrews was standing on the pavement nearby and said to her: "You don't need anything to eat you fat cow."

Andrews then punched her without warning. She fell to the ground and her nose bled.

The male victim tried to intervene but the 36-year-old defendant punched him four or five times then bit him to the right side of his stomach.

The second female victim was punched seven times when she tried to stop the violence.

Other members of the public went to help and police were contacted.

All three victims received medical treatment after the attack.

The male victim was left with a bite mark which caused bleeding and he was given antibiotics.

One of the female victims was receiving chemotherapy for cancer at the time of the attack.

All three victims provided statements to the court describing how the attack had left them fearful of going out socialising.

Andrews, of Haley's Yard, Bramley, was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of common assault after a trial before magistrates.

Kim Lee, mitigating, said Andrews had gone to a bar in Leeds to watch the Euros final with her boyfriend.

Mr Lee said a group of men sat at their table during the evening and the defendant believed her drink may have been spiked.

The barrister said Andrews has no memory of carrying out the assaults.

A probation officer told the court: "She was extremely tearful during interview and appeared absolutely appalled and remorseful but could not, for the life of her, remember what happened."

The officer said Andrews' behaviour had been out of character and she had been assessed as posing a low risk of reoffending.

Andrews was given a 15-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

She was also ordered to pay £600 compensation to each victim.

Judge Christopher Batty said: "There is no point in me telling you that what you did that night was totally unacceptable.

"You are probably struggling to understand it and accept it given you have no recollection of it.

"But you have heard first hand just how devastating it was.