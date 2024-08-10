Woman arrested and charged over Leeds city-centre protest trouble

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been charged with causing trouble at the demonstration in Leeds city centre in which far-right supporters clashed with anti-fascist groups.

Cristal Parkin has been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause distress in relation to the disorder on The Headrow last Saturday, August 3.

The 20-year-old, of Hardwick Court, South Normanton, Derbyshire, was remanded to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court today.

Cristal Parkin was charged with causing trouble at the protest gathering on The Headrow last Saturday. (pic by National World) | National World

Hundreds of demonstrators had gathered near to Leeds Art Gallery and police installed barriers to keep the opposing sides apart. But trouble still flared as the groups taunted each other.

A man was jailed yesterday at Leeds Crown Court for racially-aggravated intentional harassment, having been caught on camera making monkey gestures towards a black woman.

Two Asian males were also jailed after attacking a group of white men draped in Union Jack flags whom they claimed hgad racially abused them shortly after the Saturday protests.

Police are seeking to make further arrests and have released more photos appealing for information on three males whom they want to question.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 or online at the LiveChat.Reports about offences in Leeds should reference police crime number 13240426196.