Police appeal to trace suspects from protests on Leeds' Headrow
Detectives continue to conduct enquiries into suspected offences committed during a protest in Leeds last Saturday afternoon, August 3. They are keen to speak to anyone who can identify the men pictured in red, white and blue shirts.
Officers want to speak to all three in connection with alleged racial and religious harassment offences committed during a gathering in the city.
Protests were held outside Leeds Art Gallery on the Headrow by far-right supporters, along with opposing anti-fascist groups.
They had to be separated by barriers put in place by police. Three men were yesterday jailed for their part in the trouble that followed.
Two Asian men were given custody at Leeds Crown Court for attacking a small group of men draped in Union Jack flags following the demonstrations.
A man was also jailed for making monkey gestures towards a black woman during the protests.
Anyone who can assist police in identifying any of the men pictured is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 or online at the LiveChat.Reports about offences in Leeds should reference police crime number 13240426196.