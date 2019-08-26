Woman, 18, dies after collapsing in The Warehouse Leeds nightclub in suspected overdose

An 18-year-old woman has died after collapsing at The Warehouse nightclub in a suspected drugs overdose.

The ambulance service were called to the club, on Somers Street, at around 3am today (Monday, August 26) after reports of a young woman collapsing.

She was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary, but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police were contacted by staff at LGI at 3.18am today.

They have since arrested a 19-year-old male on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The man remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles, of Leeds CID, said: “Taking illegal substances is incredibly dangerous and I would urge anyone considering doing so to think twice before doing so.

“We are supporting the family of the deceased.”

The Warehouse nightclub has been contacted for comment.

The news follows the unconnected death of a 17-year-old girl at Leeds Festival this weekend.

Police were called to the site at Bramham Park on Saturday after the death of a 17-year-old girl in a suspected drug overdose and arrested a 17-year-old boy.

