Chapeltown murder: Everything we know about the assault so far

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in Chapeltown on Sunday night.

The police cordon on Chapeltown Road

Our reporter is at the scene of the incident, which remains cordoned off by police.

Here is everything we know about the assault so far:

Where did the incident happen?

Officers were called to an incident on Chapeltown Road, near the junction with Button Hill, just before 10pm on Sunday, August 26.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested

They found a man seriously injured and he was given emergency treatment at the scene.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance, but was sadly pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

What do we know about the victim?

The victim is yet to bet formally identified but police believe he is a 21-year-old man.

Forensic officers are carrying out a detailed search

We don't yet know how he died, as a post mortem examination is due to take place later today.

This will establish the cause of his death.

Have police made any arrests?

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was found on Button Hill with serious injuries at around the same time as the incident.

The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believe to be life threatening.

What's currently happening at the scene?

A police cordon is currently in place along a 50 metre section of Chapeltown Road from the junction of Button Hill.

Forensic officers are carrying out a detailed search among the debris or litter and discarded takeaway packaging strewn across the road.

The investigation is taking place as preparations for this afternoon’s Leeds West Indian Carnival are underway, which is due to begin at 2pm.

Has it disrupted the carnival?

An early morning J'ouvert parade, part of the Leeds West Indian Carnival, had to be diverted along a different route to avoid the police scene.

Superintendent Nick Smart, who is leading the policing operation for the carnival, said: "The scene in Chapeltown Road has meant that the J’ouvert event this morning had to be diverted to a different route.

"We are continuing to liaise with our colleagues who are investigating the murder, our partners at the local authority and with the carnival organisers.

“We hope people will understand how important it is that this young man’s murder is properly investigated and that the scene will need to be kept in place for as long as is necessary.

“We appeal to people to work with us and be patient while we work with our partners to put suitable plans in place to accommodate the needs of this important community event alongside what is necessary for the investigation.”

How have police responded?

West Yorkshire Police remain at the scene completing forensic examination and searches.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "The investigation is at an early stage but we are treating this man’s death as murder.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault itself or the circumstances leading up to it, or who has any information that could assist us.

“The scene in Chapeltown Road has been cordoned off and is likely to remain in place for some time.

It is obviously vital that it is fully and comprehensively examined for evidence but we will be doing everything we can to minimise the disruption this may cause to the local community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13190435697 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

