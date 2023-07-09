'Woeful' Leeds burglar finally runs out of chances after community service no-show

A judge previously accused 18-year-old Sebastian Bodnar of trying to lie his way out his offending, but opted to suspend the inevitable sentence due to his young age, and give him community service.

He was brought back before Judge Ray Singh at Leeds Crown Court this week for failing to turn up for the unpaid work requirement, having just completed just three hours of the 200 he was given during his March sentencing. He admitted the breaches.

Losing his patience, Judge Singh activated 20 months of his 24-month suspended sentence.

Sebastian Bodnar was finally locked up this week. (pic from WYP)

He told him: “I decided to give you a chance. I told you in no uncertain terms, if you committed any further offences, you would go to prison. I could not have made it anymore clearer.

"Your response has been wholly woeful. I gave you that chance, so I’m afraid there has to be activation of the sentence.”

Bodnar, of Outgang Lane, Bramley, previously admitted dealing Class A and B drugs, robbery and dwelling burglary. In July 2021 he was seen “hand to hand” street dealing on North Lane in Headingley.

He was found hiding in a garden in possession of wraps of cocaine and almost an ounce of cannabis.

While on bail, he targeted a man who boarded a bus on Broad Lane in Bramley on June 28, last year. Bodnar was with two unidentified men who threatened to stab passenger unless he handed over his belongings.

Finally, on January 23 this year, a resident was awoken at his Nowell Place home in Harehills at around 4.30am when he heard voices inside the property.

When officers arrived, they spotted two males fleeing through the back and were able to catch Bodnar, who had a balaclava.

During his police interviews, he told the police that he knew the man on the bus who owed him money, while he claimed the house he broke into was his aunty’s. Judge Singh described his explanations as “cuckooland” – that Bodnar was simply lying.