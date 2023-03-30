Sebastian Bodnar, 18, had already been caught dealing drugs and was on an existing youth rehabilitation order (YRO) for street robberies when he committed the latest offences.

In July 2021 he was seen “hand to hand” street dealing on North Lane in Headingley when police spotted and pursued him. He was found hiding in a garden, prosecutor Robert Galley told Leeds Crown Court, and they found 11 cocaine wraps and almost an ounce of cannabis on him.

While on bail, he targeted a man who boarded a bus on Broad Lane in Bramley on June 28, last year. CCTV showed Bodnar and the man getting off a short time later before Bodnar and two other unidentified men confronted him. An eye witness said one of the robbers threatened to stab the man unless he handed over his belongings.

Bodnar robbed a man on a bus then carried out a house burglary.

The man handed over his bag but pleaded for his wallet back containing his ID. Bodnar did so and gave him £10 of his money back.

Finally, on January 23 this year, a resident was awoken at his Nowell Place home in Harehills at around 4.30am when he heard voices inside the property. He locked his bedroom door and rang police. He then dropped the house keys through the bedroom window to arriving officers, who let themselves in.

They spotted two males fleeing through the back and were able to catch Bodnar, who had a balaclava. The pair had broken a window to gain access to the property.

During his police interviews, he told the police that he knew the man on the bus who owed him money, while he claimed the house he broke into was his aunty’s. Judge Ray Singh described his explanations as “cuckooland” – that Bodnar was simply lying.

Mitigating, Andrea Parnham said that Bodnar, of Outgang Lane, Bramley, had been making “positive progress” on the YRO he received for two previous street robberies, and was “showing motivation”.

She also said that he had been locked up at HMP Doncaster since the burglary and added: “Since he has been remanded it has been a wake-up call for him. He very much understands what it’s like to lose your liberty and does not want to be put back in this position again.”

He admitted dealing Class A and B drugs, robbery and dwelling burglary and appeared in court via video link from prison.

Judge Singh told him: “You are now an adult and appearing in adult courts, and that needs to sink in. These courts are not a soft touch. You are a fairly sophisticated liar when it comes to the police. What you told them was complete an utter nonsense and was to try and minimise your involvement.”