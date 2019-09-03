Witness describes moment masked men held gun to owner's head in Swinnow Lane Post Office robbery

An eyewitness has described the moment masked men threw smoke bombs into a Swinnow Lane post office and held a gun to the owner's head.

The armed robbery happened at 9.55am on Tuesday morning when two masked men, armed with what appeared to be a handgun, stole cash from Wellstone Rise Post Office.

Wellstone Rise Post Office in Swinnow was targeted in an armed robbery

They escaped in a car driven by a third man.

An eyewitness, who does not want to be named, claims they saw three masked men in a silver BMW pull up on Swinnow Lane.

They say the armed suspects threatened a resident on nearby Harley Drive, before throwing smoke bombs into the post office and running inside.

According to the eyewitness, the masked men held a handgun to the store owner's head and then made off with the cash.

Armed police rushed to the scene, but the suspects had escaped in the car before they arrived.

Enquiries are ongoing and police officers remain at the scene, carrying out investigations and diverting customers away from the store.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "At 8.55am today (3/9) police were called to an armed robbery at Wellstone Rise Post Office, in Swinnow Lane, Leeds.

"Initial reports are that two masked man, armed with what appeared to be a handgun, had entered the shop and threatened staff before taking cash and leaving the scene in a car driven by a third man.

"No-one was injured but those involved were left badly shaken.

"Officers are currently at the scene and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

