Young mum attacked with knuckle duster in Rothwell while walking with her toddler son

A 27-year-old woman has undergone facial reconstruction surgery after a savage attack on a street in Rothwell.

The woman was pushing her 18-month-old son in a pushchair when she was struck by a man whom she believes was wearing a knuckle duster.

The assault happened on Royds Lane in Rothwell at 11pm on Saturday August 24.

This is how many passengers were arrested for being drunk at Leeds Bradford Airport

The victim spoke anonymously to the Yorkshire Evening Post to say that she was hit from behind and 'left for dead' by the attacker.

She has since had surgery to repair damage to her eyes, nose and teeth.

The woman, who was already recovering from a heart operation, also has a seven-year-old son.

Leeds road rage attack thug left victim blind in one eye

The victim and attacker are believed to be known to each other.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was left with serious facial injuries after being struck in the face by a man in the street.

"The incident is being treated as domestic-related and a suspect has been identified. Enquiries are currently ongoing to trace and arrest him.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us or via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190434320. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."