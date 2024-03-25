Winrose Crescent Belle Isle: Car attacked by axe-wielding thug with baseball bat in Leeds
The "disturbance", that was reported on Winrose Crescent in Belle Isle, is being investigated by detectives.
It happened shortly before 3pm on Saturday (March 24), and involved the occupants of a number of vehicles.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "One vehicle was attacked by a suspect armed with a baseball bat and an axe while another suspect was seen with what appeared to be a handgun.
"A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches. There was no evidence of a firearm discharge."
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.