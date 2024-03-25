Winrose Crescent Belle Isle: Car attacked by axe-wielding thug with baseball bat in Leeds

A car was attacked by an axe-wielding thug who was also armed with a baseball bat, as police in Leeds were told another suspect may have been carrying a gun.


Published 25th Mar 2024, 13:22 GMT
The "disturbance", that was reported on Winrose Crescent in Belle Isle, is being investigated by detectives.

Police are investigating after a car was attacked by a thug carrying an axe and a baseball bat on Winrose Crescent, Belle Isle, on March 23. Photo: Google.

It happened shortly before 3pm on Saturday (March 24), and involved the occupants of a number of vehicles.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "One vehicle was attacked by a suspect armed with a baseball bat and an axe while another suspect was seen with what appeared to be a handgun.

"A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches. There was no evidence of a firearm discharge."

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

