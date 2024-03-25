Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The "disturbance", that was reported on Winrose Crescent in Belle Isle, is being investigated by detectives.

Police are investigating after a car was attacked by a thug carrying an axe and a baseball bat on Winrose Crescent, Belle Isle, on March 23. Photo: Google.

It happened shortly before 3pm on Saturday (March 24), and involved the occupants of a number of vehicles.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "One vehicle was attacked by a suspect armed with a baseball bat and an axe while another suspect was seen with what appeared to be a handgun.

"A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches. There was no evidence of a firearm discharge."