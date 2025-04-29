Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued an appeal for information following a household burglary in Leeds.

The Leeds South Response Team would like to speak to anyone who has information about the break in at a house on Red Hall Walk in Whinmoor between 6am on April 8 and just after midnight on April 9.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Electronic devices were taken from the property by suspects.

A CCTV image of a man 'behaving suspiciously' during the period that the burglary on Red Hall Walk took place has been issued | West Yorkshire Police / Google

“Officers have issued a CCTV image of a man seen behaving suspiciously in the area during the period the burglary took place in and would like to speak to him in connection with the offence.”

Anyone who can identify the man or who has any other information is asked to contact the Leeds South Response Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13250198453.

Information can also be given online through the LiveChat function or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.