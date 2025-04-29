Whinmoor burglary: Police in Leeds issue CCTV of man 'behaving suspiciously' before household break-in

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 09:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have issued an appeal for information following a household burglary in Leeds.

The Leeds South Response Team would like to speak to anyone who has information about the break in at a house on Red Hall Walk in Whinmoor between 6am on April 8 and just after midnight on April 9.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Electronic devices were taken from the property by suspects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A CCTV image of a man 'behaving suspiciously' during the period that the burglary on Red Hall Walk took place has been issuedA CCTV image of a man 'behaving suspiciously' during the period that the burglary on Red Hall Walk took place has been issued
A CCTV image of a man 'behaving suspiciously' during the period that the burglary on Red Hall Walk took place has been issued | West Yorkshire Police / Google

Get all of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

“Officers have issued a CCTV image of a man seen behaving suspiciously in the area during the period the burglary took place in and would like to speak to him in connection with the offence.”

Anyone who can identify the man or who has any other information is asked to contact the Leeds South Response Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13250198453.

Information can also be given online through the LiveChat function or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice