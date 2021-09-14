What is 'beaning'? West Yorkshire Police warn parents about TikTok trend

While the phenomenon of egging may be more familiar to people, particularly around Halloween, this latest trend sees young people using beans instead.

What is beaning?

Beaning involves throwing large quantities of the trusty baked bean over people's driveways, doorsteps and even cars.

West Yorkshire Police have warned of a new trend called 'beaning'.

West Yorkshire Police has urged local shop workers to be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans.

Where did beaning come from?

The craze appears to be fueled by social media site TikTok, which sees acts of beaning perpetrated while being streamed online.

Videos are being posted under the hashtag #beanbandits and show youths smearing the juicy breakfast staple onto driveways, doorsteps and even cars.

Last month, Surrey police launched an appeal after the village of Wonersh was terrorised by so-called bean bandits.

In one picture, four empty cans can be seen discarded near a doorstep studded with little orange beans.

While another shows a grey car with sauce dribbling down the driver’s window, leaving an unsightly orange smudge.

What do West Yorkshire Police have to say about it?

And they've asked parents to keep an eye out for their children sneaking beans out the cupboards.

In a statement, PCSO Michelle Owens said: "It has come to the attention of the police that a new trend has started by groups of youths called "beaning".

"This involves youths throwing the contents of a can of beans over properties, very similar to the trend of throwing eggs at properties.

"If you work in a shop, please can you be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans, if you have children living at home, please be mindful if you see them removing cans of beans from the family home."

While victims of this latest trend might not find it so funny, YEP readers certainly found the funny side on our Facebook page.

Here's a selection of the best comments:

Christopher Taylor: "I hope they are not using beans from Aldi, they will put your windows through they are like bullets."

Jason Schofield commented: "So when your kid comes home don't forget to ask "Where's tha' bean?"

Malcolm Stoney said: "Just be thankful it’s not beans and sausages!"

Gary Blower added: "Rather beans than a brick."

Maxine Dickinson said: "Only place baked beans go in my house are in my son's stomach."

Ayden Lee Webster added: "Get back to the old egg and flower days."

Sean Mcdonald joked: "Vandals seem to be getting a second wind."

Lynn Brearey said: "Jesus can’t believe it . We would have got belted."

Gavin Parkins added: "Beans, cheapskates, I'm going out with the ravioli tonight to show them how to do it posh style."

And Jennie Rawnsley said: "I’ll leave some toast out."