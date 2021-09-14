A group of youths in the city have started the trend of 'beaning', police say, where they throw baked beans from a can over properties.

Officers have urged shop workers to be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans, and for parents to watch out for their children removing cans from the kitchen.

In a statement, Morley PCSO Michelle Owens said: "It has come to the attention of the police that a new trend has started by groups of youths called "beaning".

Officers have urged shop workers to be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans (stock image)

"This involves youths throwing the contents of a can of beans over properties, very similar to the trend of throwing eggs at properties.

"If you work in a shop, please can you be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans, if you have children living at home, please be mindful if you see them removing cans of beans from the family home."