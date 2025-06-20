Counter-terror police are leading a probe into a serious assault at a prison in Leeds that left three guards injured - with one needing hospital treatment.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack, which happened at the Young Offender Institution (YOI) in Wetherby on Saturday (June 14), is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Counter-terror police are leading a probe into a serious assault at the Young Offender Institution in Wetherby that left three guards injured - with one needing hospital treatment. | National World

Counter Terrorism Policing North East confirmed it is leading the probe in a statement. A spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway following a serious assault which occurred at HMYOI Wetherby on Saturday, June 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Three prison officers were injured, and one has received hospital treatment. Due to circumstances surrounding the incident, Counter Terrorism Policing North East are leading the investigation. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full facts and circumstances of the incident.”

No details about the nature of the attack have yet been released.

The Ministry of Justice also confirmed the incident and said the injured officer has since been discharged from hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Youth Custody Service spokesperson said: “Two members of staff were injured following an attack by a young offender at HMYOI Wetherby with one receiving treatment in hospital.

“Police are now investigating so it would be inappropriate to comment further but we will always push for the strongest punishment for attacks on our hardworking staff.”

Wetherby YOI holds male offenders aged between 15 and 18.