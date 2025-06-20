Wetherby Young Offender Institution: Counter terror police leading probe into attack on Leeds prison officers
The attack, which happened at the Young Offender Institution (YOI) in Wetherby on Saturday (June 14), is the subject of an ongoing investigation.
Counter Terrorism Policing North East confirmed it is leading the probe in a statement. A spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway following a serious assault which occurred at HMYOI Wetherby on Saturday, June 14.
“Three prison officers were injured, and one has received hospital treatment. Due to circumstances surrounding the incident, Counter Terrorism Policing North East are leading the investigation. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full facts and circumstances of the incident.”
No details about the nature of the attack have yet been released.
The Ministry of Justice also confirmed the incident and said the injured officer has since been discharged from hospital.
A Youth Custody Service spokesperson said: “Two members of staff were injured following an attack by a young offender at HMYOI Wetherby with one receiving treatment in hospital.
“Police are now investigating so it would be inappropriate to comment further but we will always push for the strongest punishment for attacks on our hardworking staff.”
Wetherby YOI holds male offenders aged between 15 and 18.