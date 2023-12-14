Police are continuing their investigation after an incident near a Leeds primary school.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers received a report on Wednesday (December 13) that a man had tried to grab a child in Farsley, who was walking with their parent.

Police launched an investigation and boosted patrols in the area, while the school urged parents to remain vigilant.

Here is everything we know so far.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have stepped up patrols after the incident near Westroyd Primary School in Farsley (Photo by Google/National World)

What was reported?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident, near Westroyd Primary School in Farsley, was reported yesterday (December 13) at around 3.30pm.

Officers were told that a woman was walking with her son on Frances Street, when she became aware of a man “acting suspiciously reaching out towards the child”.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “She challenged him and he left the scene.”

What do we know about the suspect?

Police say the suspect was described as Asian, aged in his twenties, with short black hair and was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a long-sleeved top and white shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident and want to hear from anyone who witnessed it.

Those with information should call 101 and quote reference number 13230685740 or report online using the force’s Live Chat function.

Has anyone been arrested?

West Yorkshire Police have not reported any arrests in connection with the incident, as of Thursday morning.

Officers from the neighbourhood policing team have increased their patrols in the area to reassure the community. They are keeping key representatives and partners updated as enquiries progress.

What has the school said?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a message sent to parents on Wednesday, seen by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Westroyd Primary School warned parents to be vigilant after they were informed about the incident by police.