Westroyd Primary School Farsley: Police investigate after man reportedly tried to grab child near Leeds school
The incident, near Westroyd Primary School in Farsley, was reported yesterday (December 13) at around 3.30pm.
An investigation has since been launched and police patrols have been boosted in the area.
Officers were told that a woman was walking with her son on Frances Street, when she became aware of a man “acting suspiciously reaching out towards the child”.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “She challenged him and he left the scene.”
The suspect was described as Asian, aged in his twenties, with short black hair and was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a long-sleeved top and white shoes.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident and want to hear from anyone who witnessed it.
Those with information should call 101 and quote reference number 13230685740 or report online using the force’s Live Chat function.
Officers from the neighbourhood policing team have increased their patrols in the area to reassure the community. They are keeping key representatives and partners updated as enquiries progress.
The Yorkshire Evening Post has contacted Westroyd Primary School.