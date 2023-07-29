The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, July 29) and West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation. Here’s everything we know so far.

When and where did the attack take place?

Officers were called at 3.18am to a report that a man had been assaulted on Westgate, Wakefield, in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, 29 July). The incident is reported to have taken place near popular Westgate bar, Union Bank, which is located a short distance from Wakefield Westgate station.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning. Pictures: Google/Stock

What injuries did the victim have?

The male victim was taken to hospital where he is currently being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet confirmed an update on his condition.

What have police said about the incident?

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries into this incident are in their early stages as detectives work to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.”

What should I do if I witnessed the attack?