Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Westgate incident: Police investigating after man seriously injured in attack outside Wakefield bar

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in an attack outside a popular West Yorkshire bar.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 29th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST

Officers were called at 3.18am to a report that a man had been assaulted on Westgate, Wakefield, in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, 29 July). He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Enquiries into this incident, reported to have taken place near Union Bank bar, are in their early stages as detectives work to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If anyone believes they have witnessed any part of this incident or have any other information that could help the ongoing investigation by Wakefield CID, they are asked to contact the police by using their 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230421341.