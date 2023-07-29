Westgate incident: Police investigating after man seriously injured in attack outside Wakefield bar
Officers were called at 3.18am to a report that a man had been assaulted on Westgate, Wakefield, in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, 29 July). He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Enquiries into this incident, reported to have taken place near Union Bank bar, are in their early stages as detectives work to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.
If anyone believes they have witnessed any part of this incident or have any other information that could help the ongoing investigation by Wakefield CID, they are asked to contact the police by using their 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230421341.