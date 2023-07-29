Officers were called at 3.18am to a report that a man had been assaulted on Westgate, Wakefield, in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, 29 July). He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Enquiries into this incident, reported to have taken place near Union Bank bar, are in their early stages as detectives work to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.

