West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Tarakhail Zalgai, who was released from prison after serving a sentence for a sexual assault in Batley in June 2019.

He is an Afghan national and there is no suggestion that he has left the country, with information suggesting he has links to the Birmingham area.

Police have made numerous enquiries to locate Zalgai, who is described as being about 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build.

Tarakhail Zalgai is wanted for failing to comply with notification requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mugshot image provided is from August 2019, so it is possible he may have changed his appearance since then.

Anyone with information that will assist in locating him is asked to contact police on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the police website.