West Yorkshire sex offender wanted by police for failing to comply with release conditions after release from jail
A man that was jailed for a sexual assault in West Yorkshire is wanted again by police for failing to comply with his release conditions .
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Tarakhail Zalgai, who was released from prison after serving a sentence for a sexual assault in Batley in June 2019.
He is an Afghan national and there is no suggestion that he has left the country, with information suggesting he has links to the Birmingham area.
Police have made numerous enquiries to locate Zalgai, who is described as being about 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build.
The mugshot image provided is from August 2019, so it is possible he may have changed his appearance since then.
Anyone with information that will assist in locating him is asked to contact police on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the police website.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.