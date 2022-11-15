There has been an increase in reports of the ‘mum and dad fraud’, in which the victim receives a message from someone claiming to be their son or daughter in order to steal thousands of pounds. The message usually suggests they have changed their mobile phone number due to an emergency or something similar, and that they are in need of money.

Detective Inspector James Humphreys from the West Yorkshire Police Economic Crime Unit said: “This is a particularly cruel deception which makes concerned parents believe their son or daughter is in financial difficulties and needs their help.

“Ourselves and colleagues nationally are working hard to get the message out and would ask residents to please make sure details of this type of fraud are shared with your families to prevent anyone falling victim.”

Police have issued a warning. Image: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Police have said any money sent is “extremely difficult to trace and get back” and have said fraudsters ask for various amounts up to around £3,000. DI Humphreys added: “If you receive or suspect you have received a scam message like this, try contacting your loved ones through a trusted method such as their usual phone number so that you can confirm the request is genuine or not.

“Speak to them over the phone rather than trusting that the person at the end of the text message is who they claim to be and do not send any money until it is confirmed it is going to your family member’s account."