The incident happened sometime between 4:30am and 5:30am on June 5 when the victim had been on a night out with his friends.

The victim, a 26-year-old male was assaulted and suffered serious facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

Leeds CID would like to speak to anyone who can identify the males pictured, or those pictured themselves as they may have information that could assist with ongoing enquiries regarding the incident.

Police want to speak to these two men in connection with the incident

Anyone who may recognise the two pictured below or anyone who may have witnessed the incident as described above is asked to contact police on the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13220306899.