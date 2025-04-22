West Yorkshire Police staff member suspended after indecent images of children charge
Christopher Thompson, aged 31, who works in Regional Scientific Support Services for West Yorkshire Police, has been charged with two counts of making indecent photographs of a child and one count of sending communication conveying a threatening message.
He has also been charged with one count of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an either way offence (the either way offence being attempting to arrange commission of a child sex offence in trying to arrange sexual activity with a child under 13).
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 24.
Mr Thompson has been suspended from duty since the outset of the investigation.