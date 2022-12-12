It happened between December 7 and 8. West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife and Rural Crime Unit believe that a suspect entered private land and killed a deer – without the consent of the landowner.

The unit shared an image of the deer’s body and urged anyone with information to get in touch.

In a statement issued on Facebook, a police spokseperson said: “Between the 7th and 8th December on Huntwick Lane, Wakefield unknown suspect have entered land and without the consent of the landowner have killed a deer.“If you saw anything suspicious or have any information please call 101 and quote 13220674186.”