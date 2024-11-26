Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating Daniel Mathers.

He is wanted in connection with a stalking offence.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers have made numerous enquiries to locate Daniel, 34, who is described as about 5ft 7ins tall and of proportionate build, with tattoos of a wolf and a small crown on his hands.

“Daniel is thought to have links to the Mirfield and Liversedge areas, as well as Otley and Greater Manchester.”

If you can assist in locating him then please contact police at Kirklees on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13240193796.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.