The drug-laced sweets were made to look like festive chocolate favourites such as Quality Streets, Celebrations and Aero Minis. But instead, they were called 'Quality Heat', 'Calibrations' and 'Ammo Minis.'

West Yorkshire Police officers found the drugs after they stopped and searched a vehicle on December 17. The driver of the vehicle was reported for summons for possession of drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: "Please be vigilant if you see these, they can contain dangerous amounts of THC and people sometimes do not realise the danger of consuming these items."

Police have seized edible cannabis that drug dealers had disguised as Christmas chocolates (Photo: WYP)